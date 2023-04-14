USSD service to make UPI payments without Internet: Here's how to do it

USSD allows users without a smartphone or data/internet connection to use mobile banking through the *99# code. It allows users to request and send money, change their UPI PIN, and check their account balance. It brings mobile banking services to everyone across the country. This service is currently offered by 51 leading banks & all GSM service providers and can be accessed in 12 different languages including Hindi & English. Here's how you can set it up and make offline UPI payments:

Has it ever happened to you that while making online payment using Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, or any other UPI payment service, your Internet connection stops working in the middle of the transaction? If yes, then *99#, a USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) based mobile banking service has got your back.

Step 1: Dial *99# on your phone. Make sure to use the phone number which is linked to the bank account otherwise the service will not work

Step 3: A list of bank accounts linked to the phone number will appear. Choose the bank account that you want to use

Step 2: Now, opt for the desired language and enter the bank name