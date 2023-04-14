close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

USSD service to make UPI payments without Internet: Here's how to do it

USSD allows users without a smartphone or data/internet connection to use mobile banking through the *99# code

BS Web Team New Delhi
Offline payments

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Has it ever happened to you that while making online payment using Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, or any other UPI payment service, your Internet connection stops working in the middle of the transaction? If yes, then *99#, a USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) based mobile banking service has got your back. 

USSD allows users without a smartphone or data/internet connection to use mobile banking through the *99# code. It allows users to request and send money, change their UPI PIN, and check their account balance. It brings mobile banking services to everyone across the country. This service is currently offered by 51 leading banks & all GSM service providers and can be accessed in 12 different languages including Hindi & English. Here's how you can set it up and make offline UPI payments:

Below are the steps to register for offline UPI payments:
Step 1: Dial *99# on your phone. Make sure to use the phone number which is linked to the bank account otherwise the service will not work
Step 2: Now, opt for the desired language and enter the bank name
Step 3: A list of bank accounts linked to the phone number will appear. Choose the bank account that you want to use

Also Read

Online smartphone sales cross offline numbers for first time ever in 2022

EaseMyTrip to establish offline retail stores through franchise model

Premiumisation drove the surge in smartphone sales this festive season

IPPB revises charges for Adhaar enabled payments; here all you need to know

Paytm, PhonePe to launch UPI Lite for smaller epayments soon: Report

Governor's power to withhold assent for bills should be reviewed: Baghel

More Indians are flying post-pandemic, only few prefer to travel by train

Iran may consider extension of natural gas pipeline from Oman to India

Drone mapping of 100,000 villages to solve land disputes, says PM Modi

Delhi transport dept to study feasibility of converting govt trucks into EV

Step 4: After that, enter the last 6 digits of your debit card with the expiry date
Once you have successfully registered, you can make UPI payments without an Internet connection, as explained below.

Steps to follow to make offline UPI payments:
Step 1: Dial *99# on your phone
Step 2: A menu will pop up with available facilities
            Send Money
            Request Money
            Check Balance
            My Profile
            Pending Request
            Transactions
            UPI Pin
Step 3: Enter 1 to send money
Step 2: Choose your desired option and enter the UPI ID or phone number or bank account number of the person you want to send money to
Step 4:Then, enter the amount and click on send
Step 5: Enter UPI PIN to complete the transaction

Once done, your payment will be successfully made.

Topics : Online payments | Payment | e-transaction | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon