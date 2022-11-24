JUST IN
Business Standard

Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI

Card can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of the identity document

Topics
UIDAI | UIDAI mAadhaar | Aadhar card

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Aadhaar
An Aadhaar card can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of the identity document

Entities should accept Aadhaar cards--physical or electronic--as proof of identity only after verifying it using the mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a press release.

UIDAI requested the state governments to emphasise on the need for verification before usage. It urged states to provide directions that whenever Aadhaar is submitted as proof of identity, authentication/verification is performed by the entity concerned.

An Aadhaar card can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of the identity document (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar). UIDAI provides mAadhaar app or Aadhaar QR code Scanner for verification of the details. The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS phones, as well as window-based applications.

The central government-backed authority said verifying Aadhaar prevents any possible misuse and promotes usage safety. Tampering with Aadhaar documents can be detected by offline verification, and tampering is a punishable offence and is liable for penalties under Section 35 of the Aadhaar Act.

UIDAI has also issued circulars addressing requesting entities, authorized to do authentication or verification, and other entities emphasizing the necessity of verification and specifying the protocol to be followed.

“UIDAI maintains that verification of Aadhaar number following the consent of the Aadhaar holder is the right step to establish the genuineness of any form of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) presented by an individual,” said the press release.

People may voluntarily use the Aadhaar number to establish their identity by presenting their Aadhaar in either paper or electronic form.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 19:37 IST

