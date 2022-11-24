Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI

Entities should accept cards--physical or electronic--as proof of identity only after verifying it using the mAadhaar App, or QR code Scanner, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a press release.

requested the state governments to emphasise on the need for verification before usage. It urged states to provide directions that whenever is submitted as proof of identity, authentication/verification is performed by the entity concerned.

An Aadhaar card can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of the identity document (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar). provides mAadhaar app or Aadhaar QR code Scanner for verification of the details. The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS phones, as well as window-based applications.

The central government-backed authority said verifying Aadhaar prevents any possible misuse and promotes usage safety. Tampering with Aadhaar documents can be detected by offline verification, and tampering is a punishable offence and is liable for penalties under Section 35 of the Aadhaar Act.

has also issued circulars addressing requesting entities, authorized to do authentication or verification, and other entities emphasizing the necessity of verification and specifying the protocol to be followed.

“UIDAI maintains that verification of following the consent of the Aadhaar holder is the right step to establish the genuineness of any form of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) presented by an individual,” said the press release.

People may voluntarily use the to establish their identity by presenting their Aadhaar in either paper or electronic form.