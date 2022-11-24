Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI

-
ALSO READ
What is Baal Aadhaar card? Check benefits, eligibility, and other details
Planning to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra? Check services and other details
How to change biometric information in Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide
How many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar: Check details here
How to check Aadhaar authentication history? Here's a step-by-step guide
-
Entities should accept Aadhaar cards--physical or electronic--as proof of identity only after verifying it using the mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a press release.
UIDAI requested the state governments to emphasise on the need for verification before usage. It urged states to provide directions that whenever Aadhaar is submitted as proof of identity, authentication/verification is performed by the entity concerned.
An Aadhaar card can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of the identity document (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar). UIDAI provides mAadhaar app or Aadhaar QR code Scanner for verification of the details. The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS phones, as well as window-based applications.
The central government-backed authority said verifying Aadhaar prevents any possible misuse and promotes usage safety. Tampering with Aadhaar documents can be detected by offline verification, and tampering is a punishable offence and is liable for penalties under Section 35 of the Aadhaar Act.
UIDAI has also issued circulars addressing requesting entities, authorized to do authentication or verification, and other entities emphasizing the necessity of verification and specifying the protocol to be followed.
“UIDAI maintains that verification of Aadhaar number following the consent of the Aadhaar holder is the right step to establish the genuineness of any form of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) presented by an individual,” said the press release.
People may voluntarily use the Aadhaar number to establish their identity by presenting their Aadhaar in either paper or electronic form.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 19:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU