Fresh clashes erupt along Assam-Meghalaya interstate border, none injured

The situation remained calm but tense on Wednesday morning as police forces from both states prevented villagers from congregating at the spot where the clash occurred

Assam Mizoram border clash

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Shillong
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
A fresh clash occurred at a disputed village along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary as locals from both sides used bows and arrows and catapults to attack each other, officials said on Wednesday.
However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Lapangap village along the boundary between Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district and Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.
The situation was brought under control after police teams from both states visited the spot and placated the locals.
The situation remained calm but tense on Wednesday morning as police forces from both states prevented villagers from congregating at the spot where the clash occurred.
"We are coordinating with our counterparts in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district to keep the situation under control," a senior official of the West Jaintia Hills district said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Meghalaya Clashes

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

