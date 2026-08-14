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Home / India News / From reforms to self-reliance: PM's speeches chart India's economic journey

From reforms to self-reliance: PM's speeches chart India's economic journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 13th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, with reforms, jobs and self-reliance likely to feature prominently

NARENDRA MODI, INDEPENDENCE DAY

Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 13th Independence Day speech on Saturday morning from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Reforms, creating job opportunities for the youth, and the government’s efforts to achieve self-reliance in semiconductors, energy and defence production sectors have featured prominently in his past three Independence Day speeches. 
On Independence Day since 2014, the PM’s choice of turbans and jackets has consistently drawn attention. In 2014, Modi wore a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the trail. The next year, he wore a bright yellow turban with golden embroidery and a green pattern, while in 2016 he wore a rose-red-orange ombre pagdi and in 2017 a yellow-red turban, and so on. He wore a saffron turban in 2021 and 2025, a bandhani turban in 2023, and a multi-hued Rajasthani leheriya print in the colours of the national flag in 2024. 
 
Compiled by Archis Mohan | Photos: Agencies
 

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Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Narendra Modi speech India Prime Minister

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 11:06 PM IST