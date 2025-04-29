Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mehul Choksi alleges violation of natural justice, seeks fresh relief

Mehul Choksi alleges violation of natural justice, seeks fresh relief

Mehul Choksi, in his second plea before the Belgian court, has claimed that the process undertaken regarding his arrest is arbitrary and unlawful

Mehul Choksi is facing extradition over the ~14,000-cr Punjab National Bank fraud along with nephew Nirav Modi | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Mehul Choksi contends that the authorities not only disregarded due process but also violated his fundamental rights | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

ANI Europe
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

The Belgian Court of Appeal adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Mehul Choksi, contesting his arrest following India's request for his extradition. In his latest plea, submitted by his Belgian legal team and drafted by Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi has claimed that Belgian authorities failed to adhere to the prescribed legal procedures during his arrest.

He further contends that the authorities not only disregarded due process but also violated his fundamental rights, contravening the principles of natural justice.

The fugitive diamond merchant has demanded his immediate release, citing procedural irregularities. This development comes just days after the Belgian Court of Appeal rejected his bail plea in the same case.

 

Mehul Choksi, in his second plea before the Belgian court, has claimed that the process undertaken regarding his arrest is arbitrary and unlawful. This is the second plea made by Mehul Choksi before the court after his earlier plea seeking release (bail) was rejected by the Court last week. The next date for the hearing has not yet been notified.

A court in Belgium last week denied the bail plea of Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case. A three-judge bench heard arguments in Dutch before ruling against granting bail. Choksi was arrested in Belgium earlier this month following an official request from Indian authorities.

His lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, was seen in Antwerp ahead of the bail hearing and later met Choksi in jail. Speaking to ANI, Vijay Aggarwal expressed disappointment over the court's decision but noted that Belgian law allows multiple bail applications.

"Unfortunately, my client has been denied bail today. However, in Belgium, we can apply for bail as many times as needed. We will carefully consider the court's observations and submit a fresh bail plea on new grounds soon", he said. 

Aggarwal also reiterated that the legal team would contest his extradition on two main grounds--the political nature of the case and concerns regarding his medical condition and treatment in India. He earlier stated that Choksi has cooperated with Indian investigative agencies and has repeatedly offered to join the investigation via video conferencing due to his health issues.

The legal team earlier also pointed out procedural prerequisites for extradition, including the issuance of non-bailable warrants since 2018. Aggarwal noted that previous attempts to extradite Choksi from Dominica had failed, and Choksi had been receiving medical treatment in Antigua before travelling to Belgium for cancer care.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

