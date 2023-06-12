close

G20 Development ministers pledged to focus on Global South: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that India's G20 presidency was successful in bringing back the platform's focus on issues pertinent to the Global South

IANS New Delhi
S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said that India's G20 presidency was successful in bringing back the platform's focus on issues pertinent to the Global South, though at the same time ensuring that seriousness of Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact are not diminished.

Briefing media persons after the G20 Development Ministers' meeting in Varanasi, Jaishankar said that the 'G20 Action Plan on Accelerating Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)' and 'G20 High Level Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development' were unanimously approved during the meeting.

"Right now, our focus is how do you address the pressing needs of the developing countries, the small island developing states, the least developed countries, those who are really teetering on the edge of an abyss," he said.

"The G20 recognised today that the Global South is facing great problems that need to be responded with an action plan. This action plan was proposed by India," he added.

Everybody supported this action plan and there was absolutely no politics over it, he added further.

"The seven-year action plan focusses on devising bold, decisive actions on fostering data for development and digital public infrastructure, women-led development, and human-centric economic growth and sustainable finance for development," Jaishankar told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar G20 meeting

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

