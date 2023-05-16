close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JD(U) threatens legal action against Bihar BJP president for liquor remark

The state government imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in 2016

Press Trust of India Patna
BJP

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The JD(U) on Tuesday threatened legal action against the Bihar BJP chief for alleging that liquor was served at a feast organised by the ruling party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, notwithstanding the state's stringent prohibition law.

At a meeting chaired by state JD(U) chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha, a "ninda prastav" (censure resolution) was passed against Samrat Choudhary, the Bihar BJP president, who had on Monday made the allegation.

Lalan had organised a feast on Sunday at Munger, his Lok Sabha constituency, where the guests were treated to a sumptuous lunch of rice and mutton curry.

However, the number of visitors had reportedly far exceeded expectations, and security personnel had to step in and shove many people away to maintain order at the venue.

Choudhary had sneered at the episode and alleged that even liquor was on offer, in an obvious bid to put on the spot Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U)'s supreme leader, who, though not present at the feast, has been propagating the virtues of prohibition with a missionary zeal.

The state government imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in 2016.

Also Read

Illegal liquor: Consumption may be up, but deaths show the opposite trend

Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest

Undeterred by price hike, liquor sales at nearly 400 mn cases in FY23

MP cabinet approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption

Pathetic law and order responsible for Saran liquor tragedy: Giriraj Singh

Vistara-AI merger to boost Singapore Airlines' presence in Indian market

Delhi Police issues guidelines for its tourist wing in run-up to G20 summit

HP revises e-auction process for fancy vehicle registration numbers

India considers a testing system for cough syrups before exporting

Hooch aftermath: Tamil Nadu to impose restrictions on use of methanol

"Despite coming from a reputed political family, Samrat Choudhary lacks decency. He should remember that he had himself enjoyed mutton curry at a similar feast hosted by Lalan at Munger in 2019," Kushwaha said.

Notably, Choudhary's father Shakuni Choudhary was an old associate of Nitish Kumar and a founding member of Samata Party, as the JD(U) was known in an earlier avatar.

Samrat Choudhary started his political career with brief stints in JD(U) and RJD and, since 2017, he has been with BJP, which was an ally of Nitish Kumar till August last year.

Kushwaha said, "The party's Munger unit president is directed vide this censure resolution to lodge a defamation case against Samrat Choudhary, unless he tenders a public apology or comes out with some evidence in support of his allegation."

Meanwhile, the BJP chose to twist the knife. Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha came out with a stinging statement.

"Instead of issuing pointless statements, the JD(U) would do well to ask its government to also probe the quality of meat served in Munger. We have learnt that since the feast, there has been a drop in the number of stray dogs," Sinha said.

"Let there be a timely inquiry which could prevent an outbreak of diseases caused by meat not fit for human consumption", said Sinha, adding "JD(U)'s links with liquor smugglers is well-known. Let the Nitish Kumar government get Samrat Choudhary's allegation probed by a sitting judge of the high court".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JD (U) Bihar BJP

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Himachal Pradesh to host rural olympics to encourage sportspersons

Image
2 min read

SC dismisses review petitions against verdict upholding EWS quota

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read
Premium

The next step in climate efforts

Climate Change
6 min read

Delhi Police issues guidelines for its tourist wing in run-up to G20 summit

police, lockdown, coronavirus
5 min read

HP revises e-auction process for fancy vehicle registration numbers

Cars, Traffic, Automobile
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon