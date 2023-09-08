Confirmation

LS staff to get new uniform with special session of Parliament from Sept 18

Instead of the safari suits, House Officers will now be seen wearing cream coloured mandarin collared shirts with pink lotus flower prints running vertically on them

Parliament of India

Parliament of India

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
The special five-day session of the Parliament is set to start from September 18 in the new building and will see a significant sartorial shift in the uniforms of the Lok Sabha secretariat staff.

According to sources, instead of the safari suits, House Officers will now be seen wearing cream-coloured mandarin collared shirts with pink lotus flower prints running vertically on them.

The staff will also sport maroon sleeveless jackets over the shirt, and khaki trousers will also be included in the uniforms, according to a report in the Businessline.

Change in dress code

The new dress code includes different attire for different categories of staff. The Parliament Security Service (Operations) will abandon their old blue safari suits and be seen in army camouflage pattern fatigues. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Parliamentary Duty Guard (PDG), in-charge of the outer periphery security of the Parliament building, will continue to wear their usual uniform.

According to the Businessline report, the new uniform has been designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

A circular issued by the General Store Branch of LS Secretariat stated: "All the uniform-entitled Officers/officials of the Parliament Security Service (Operations), House Officers (including Verbatim Reporting Service) and Chamber Attendants/Attendants should collect their attires on September 6."

There was a delay in the commissioning of the new uniform as it was supposed to have been commissioned when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28.

The special session will begin in the old building on the first day on September 18 and the House proceedings will move to the new building the next day on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Currently, mock drills are being conducted in the new building to ensure that both the Houses run their businesses smoothly.
First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

