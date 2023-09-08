G20 Summit in New Delhi: Where and how to watch the mega event LIVE

India is all set to hold the G20 Summit in New Delhi over the weekend. The high-profile event will see participation from heads of state from the world's leading economies. These leaders have started arriving in India since the summit begins on Saturday (September 9) and continue till Sunday (September 10).

The Delhi Police have also made elaborate security arrangements for the convenience of the people of Delhi. These include regulating traffic in the New Delhi district, in and around Pragati Maidan, the venue of the G20 summit.

Where can you watch the G20 Summit live?

The event will be broadcast live on the G20's official YouTube account. The updates will also be posted on the summit's social media handles.

Users can also catch live updates of the coverage on Business Standard.





Also Read: G20 Summit: What is open and closed in Delhi? Here's all you need to know Regular media briefings will also be on the bilateral sessions during the summit to keep everyone up-to-date on the outcomes.

Where is the G20 summit being held?

The G20 meeting will be held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The venue has been decked up, and a 27-foot Nataraj statue , made of Ashtadhatu and weighing about 18 tonnes, has been installed at the entrance.

Authorities have also planted about seven lakh flowering and foliage plants throughout Delhi. Around 15,000 metric tonnes of solid debris have been removed, and over 100 sculptures and 150 fountains of various designs have been put up in various locations to give the city a more aesthetic look.

For detailed reports on what G20 is, read our explainer here.

What is G20, and what does it do?

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries as well as the European Union (EU). The G20 is a premier forum for fostering international economic cooperation.

The 19 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Some of the major objectives of G20 are as follows:

1. Policy coordination between its members to achieve global economic stability and sustainable growth

2. To promote financial regulations that reduce risks and prevent future financial crises

3. To create a new international financial architecture





Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings over three days The G20 was established in 1999 in response to the Asian financial crisis, to provide a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors to engage in discussions regarding global economic and financial matters.

What is the G20's theme for this year?

The theme for this year is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future," under the presidency of India.