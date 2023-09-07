G20 meeting: All you need to know about the restrictions in New Delhi area

As Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit, security in and around the national capital has been beefed up. The administration will be creating Controlled zones in the city to ensure top-notch security arrangements. During their visit to Delhi, global leaders are expected to visit historical buildings in the capital, besides going to the G20 meet venue - Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Apart from Pragati Maidan, areas of Lutyen's Delhi which house stately bungalows, luxury hotels and government buildings will also be under controlled zone.

Delhi's Traffic police have said, "Whole Delhi is open. Restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of NDMC area," NDTV reported. Here, we answer the questions about the situation in Delhi for the next few days.

What is the duration of the restrictions?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, overall movement of vehicles will be difficult with restrictions in place from midnight of September 7 until September 10 midnight.

What is the New Delhi district?

Also Read HIT squads, sniffer dogs, beautification: Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda PM Modi presents 12-point proposals to expand India-ASEAN cooperation Delhi traders engage women translators for foreign visitors during G20 Domestic air passenger traffic to increase 8-13% this fiscal: ICRA PM Modi presents 12-point draft for strengthening India-ASEAN cooperation Govt seeks public input on draft guidelines to curb online 'dark patterns'

Located in the heart of the city, the New district was planned by Sir Edwin Lutyens. It is also referred to as Lutyens' zone. When originally designed, Connaught Place was conceived as the city centre which was located in the geographical centre of Old and New Delhi. The New Delhi Railway station was built adjacent to it to provide connectivity to the region. It is divided into three subdivisions, namely, Chankayapuri, Vasant Vihar, and Delhi Cantonment.

Can Delhites travel in the city?

While people living in the New Delhi area will be allowed entry and exit, those coming from outside will need special passes, according to the authorities.

Apart from this, no three-seater rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to enter the New Delhi area from 5 am Saturday to 11:59 pm Sunday.

Restricted areas

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses will also not be allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragathi Maidan Tunnel from midnight September 7 until 11:59 pm September 10.

However, taxis with residents of the New Delhi area, along with the tourists having valid bookings in hotels inside the New Delhi area, will be allowed to enter and move within the New Delhi district, the NDTV report said.

Will theatres, malls, and restaurants be open?

All offices, theatres, restaurants, and malls in the New Delhi area will be closed from September 8. However, all pharmaceutical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, vegetable and fruit shops, and ATMs will remain open throughout Delhi, including the New Delhi district.

Sensitive Areas in Delhi

Delhi Police has declared that Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place as "sensitive areas". Besides, movement in markets inside the controlled New Delhi area will be regulated by the Delhi Police.

What about the morning walks?

Delhi Police has requested residents of the New Delhi district to avoid morning walks during the weekend. Also, the movement of cars, bicycles, and other vehicles will not be allowed in the controlled zone, NDTV reported.

Online food delivery services

Cloud kitchens, food delivery services and other delivery-based services won't be allowed in the New Delhi district over the weekend.

Can people from the New Delhi district leave the area?

Yes. People living in the New Delhi area will be allowed entry and exit. However, those coming from outside will need special passes, according to authorities.

Delhi Police has advised using Metro services to travel to areas outside the New Delhi district, adding that the use of personal vehicles is likely to face traffic disruptions.