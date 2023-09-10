G20 Summit 2023: Major India footprint permeates New Delhi Declaration

Beyond the headline initiatives, such as the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 fold or the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance, the much-negotiated final outcome document of the G20 New Delhi Summit has an extensive India footprint throughout.

A large number of initiatives adopted at various G20 forums and working groups held throughout the year have found their way into the declaration. These include the memorably named “Deccan high-level principles on food security”, the “Goa road map for tourism”, and the “Jaipur call for enhanced MSMEs”.

The idea behind the first of these initiatives originated from the Voice of Global South Summit organised by India before its presidency, as G20 officials have mentioned. New Delhi had gathered input from as many as 125 least developed countries and emerging markets, and food security stood out as a common concern.

Lauded by the African Union, the “Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security” outlines humanitarian assistance, increasing food production, food security net programmes, a climate-smart approach, inclusivity in the agriculture food system, a one-health approach, digitalisation of the agriculture sector, and scaling responsible public, and private investment in agriculture.

Under the “Jaipur Call for Action for enhancing MSMEs” access to information, the text calls upon the International Trade Centre in Geneva to work on a detailed implementation plan in consultation with United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) to address the informational gaps faced by MSMEs. MSMEs account for 60 to 70 per cent of employment and contribute 50 per cent to global GDP.

The text also acknowledges India’s proposal of the One Future Alliance, a voluntary initiative aimed at building capacity and providing technical assistance and adequate funding support for implementing digital public infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries.

Also Read G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner PM Modi greets people at International Media Centre in Bharat Mandapam G20: Countering China's BRI, new corridor to push out stalled projects G20: India's declaration hails green growth but fails to move the needle G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meets with Macron, Scholz, Trudeau Director General of ILO congratulates India for G20 New Delhi declaration

Focusing on sustainability

In line with India’s overall vision of sustainable growth for the summit, many initiatives championed by India focus on continuous but feasible development.

Environmental groups have particularly praised the “Chennai high-level principles on a sustainable and resilient blue economy,” which address coastal and marine pollution from all sources, including plastics, air pollutants, and other persistent pollutants, derived from the maritime sector, unsustainable exploitation, and illegal activities affecting the marine environment.

“This is not only to acknowledge the role our oceans play in regulating the climate system but also to understand how the sustainable use of our ocean-based resources must be done well in advance of us damaging this critical resource and then attempting to clean it up,” said Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water.

Meanwhile, the “Gandhinagar implementation road map for land reclamation” aims to restore the landscapes of forest-fire-impacted areas and mining-affected areas to reinforce the G20 Global Land Initiative implementation. On a voluntary basis, it calls for countries to bring all forest-fire-degraded lands under effective restoration by 2030.

At a time when many countries continue to grapple with an influx of tourists as the post-pandemic travel rush continues, the “Goa road map for tourism” focuses on sustainable tourism, green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs, and destination management.

The Indian presidency also played a key role in launching the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition. It commits to enhancing environmentally sound waste management, substantially reducing waste generation by 2030, and highlighting the importance of zero-waste initiatives.