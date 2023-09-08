Confirmation

G20 Summit: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Delhi

Erdogan was received by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in New Delhi on Friday ahead of the G20 Summit. He was accompanied by his wife, the first lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan.
Erdogan was received by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India.
The G20 summit will be attended by world leaders and delegates representing international organisations and will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam over two days - September 9 and 10.
Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkey. PM Modi said that he is confident that the bilateral ties between the two nations and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow.
Earlier today, G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India's presidency will bring economic benefits to the country as the G20 meetings and activities included extensive participation of people through "Jan Bhagidari" from across the nation.
"We would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G 20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them this has been a discovery of a new India. G 20 presidency will bring economic benefits to our country and to our citizens," Shringla said during a pre-summit press conference at the International Media Centre.

Leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion to be hosted by the President of India on September 9.
Moreover, India and Turkey share historical connections. Diplomatic relations were established and Ambassadors exchanged in 1948. High level visits were exchanged regularly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Bilateral relations have been strengthened by the exchange of visits of leaders of both countries in recent times.
Earlier in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G20 Summit held in Antalya on November 15-16, 2015 and on the margins of the Summit, Prime Minister had bilateral talks with President Erdogan.
Moreover, India-Turkiye economic and commercial cooperation constitutes an important dimension of the bilateral relationship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

