Adani lines up Rs 30K cr investment in Kerala for port, airport expansion

Adani lines up Rs 30K cr investment in Kerala for port, airport expansion

Gadkari assures Rs 3 trillion worth of road projects in state during current tenure of central government

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

The Adani Group is planning to invest around Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala over the next five years, ranging from the ports sector to the expansion of Thiruvananthapuram airport, a senior company executive said on Friday, addressing the Invest Kerala Global Summit.
 
Interestingly, this comes on a day when Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari assured that the central government will be completing road projects worth around Rs 3 trillion during the tenure of the current administration.
 
The Adani Group has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam Port and on Friday committed an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore. “This is not only India’s first transshipment hub, but our vision is to make Vizhinjam the largest transshipment port in this part of the region. Further, we will be expanding Trivandrum International Airport from 4.5 million to 12 million passengers, with Rs 5,500 crore," said Karan Adani, managing director, Adani Ports and SEZ.
   
The company will also be setting up a logistics and e-commerce hub in Kochi and increasing its cement capacity in Kochi. “In total, the Adani Group is going to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next five years in Kerala," Adani said.
 
During his address, Gadkari highlighted that his ministry has 31 upcoming projects spanning 896 kilometres with an investment of about Rs 50,000 crore.

In the private sector, one of the major investments included a Rs 1,500 crore plan lined up by Brigade Group, with potential employment for around 12,000 people over the next five years. Brigade Enterprises, the flagship company of Brigade Group, has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up its second World Trade Center (WTC) in the state, with the first being WTC Kochi. In addition, Brigade is looking to expand its footprint in Kerala with a residential project in Kochi and a luxury island resort at Vaikom. These projects are expected to be completed by 2030.
 
Aster DM Healthcare said it plans to invest around Rs 850 crore in the next three years towards scaling up its infrastructure, medical services, and employment generation in the region.
 
Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Left Front government has ensured that no investor coming to Kerala will have to face the barriers of red tape. “We have made major strides in simplifying procedures regarding investments. The government considers itself a facilitator and catalyst,” he said.
 
He said that Kerala has made major strides in the start-up sector. “In the last eight years, Kerala has witnessed the establishment of 6,200 start-ups with an investment of Rs 5,800 crore, creating 62,000 employment opportunities. We aim to establish 15,000 start-ups and create 100,000 employment opportunities by 2026," he said.
 
In the Ease of Doing Business index, Kerala is ranked first among Indian states, and the Year of Enterprises initiative has been recognised as a best practice at the national level, Vijayan noted. “Kerala has a strong infrastructure base, including road, air, maritime, and digital connectivity, uninterrupted power, and clean energy. The state offers the best human resources required for industries driven by futuristic technology. It is for investors to leverage these advantages in an ecosystem marked by the best Ease of Doing Business environment," the Chief Minister said.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

