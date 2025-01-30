Business Standard

Gadkari campaigns for Delhi Assembly polls, highlights BJP's infra push

Gadkari pointed out that modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in Delhi at a cost of Rs 65 thousand crore

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari had campaigned in Delhi's Matiala Assembly constituency. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

In the run-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari had campaigned in Delhi's Matiala Assembly constituency.

He emphasised on Wednesday the infrastructure push from the Union government for Delhi. He also appealed to the public to elect a BJP government in Delhi.

Gadkari pointed out that modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in Delhi at a cost of Rs 65 thousand crore.

"Addressed a public meeting in support of the young BJP candidate from Matiala Assembly, Mr. Sandeep Bjpadv ji, for the Delhi Assembly election campaign," Gadkari said in a post on X.

 

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji, modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in Delhi at a cost of Rs 65 thousand crores. This will free Delhi from traffic problems and pollution. Appealed to the public to form a BJP government in Delhi to further increase the pace of Delhi's development with West Delhi MP K. J. Shekhawat ji and BJP," the Union Minister added.

Voting for Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5. The BJP is mounting a vigorous campaign to reclaim power in Delhi after 26 years.

In the previous two elections, held in 2020 and 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw a resounding victory. The national capital is all set for a three-way contest between the ruling AAP, the main Opposition BJP and Congress.

Meanwhile, the poll battle in Delhi has heated up after BJP leaders attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that the party wants to "buy the democratic rights of the public" after a vehicle with a Punjab-registered number was found containing AAP pamphlets and multiple liquor bottles and cash near Delhi's Punjab Bhawan.

On Wednesday night, the Tilak Marg police station received information of a suspicious vehicle with a 'PB' number registration and 'Punjab sarkar' written on it parked near Punjab Bhavan. Upon inspection, the vehicle had various pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party, multiple liquor bottles and cash in lakhs, according to Delhi Police.

"The AAP is in power in Punjab and bundles of notes and liquor have been recovered from the vehicle. Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in the run-up to the Delhi elections and he wants to buy the democratic rights of the public. The public of Delhi will give them a befitting reply," BJP's Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri, told ANI.

However, the Punjab government has issued a clarification that the number plate on the vehicle is "forged and fake" and refuted any allegations of the car being connected to the state government.

According to the state government, "the vehicle is registered in the name of Maj. Anubhav Shivpuri, who was posted in Army Dental College, Pathankot, three years back and is a permanent resident of Khadki, Maharashtra.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

