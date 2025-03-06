Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor: NCRTC invites bids from consultants

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor: NCRTC invites bids from consultants

The deadline for bid submissions is March 20, following which the consultant will be appointed to oversee the strategic implementation

Namo Bharat train

Namo Bharat Train Image: Wikipedia

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Thursday announced plans to establish a project management unit (PMU) for strategic planning and development along the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The NCRTC has invited bids from consultants to assist in the monetisation of land parcels by creating high-density mixed-use developments. This includes retail centres, office spaces, rental housing, hospitals, theme parks, and integrated transit hubs.
 
The deadline for bid submissions is March 20, following which the consultant will be appointed to oversee the strategic implementation.
 
The initiative aims to transform land parcels near key stations into commercial, residential, and service hubs, providing a boost to non-fare revenue streams. Overall, the move aims to enhance urban infrastructure and maximise revenue generation.
 
 
The identified plots include:
  • Ghaziabad – 2.4 hectares
  • Duhai Depot – 31 hectares
  • Bhaisali (Meerut) – 9.7 hectares
  • Modipuram Depot – 31 hectares
 
Additionally, 16 hectares of smaller land parcels at locations such as Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar, Meerut South, and Modipuram have been earmarked for development.

The PMU is expected to play a crucial role in executing the property development plan. The selected consultants will be responsible for:
  • Market research and real estate demand assessments
  • Financial modelling and transaction advisory
  • Business plan preparation and bid documentation
  • Selection of developers and contract execution
  • Stakeholder coordination and project monitoring
  • Knowledge transfer through documentation and handover reports
 

Transit-oriented development

 
The initiative aligns with transit-oriented development (TOD) principles, a globally recognised urban planning model that promotes high-density, mixed-use developments around transit hubs. This approach reduces congestion, enhances connectivity, and fosters economic growth in emerging urban centres.
 
The Delhi, Meerut, and Ghaziabad Development Authorities are working in tandem with the NCRTC to integrate TOD and value capture financing (VCF) strategies.
 
Given its capital-intensive nature, NCRTC is actively seeking alternative revenue sources beyond fare collection. The corporation is leveraging Land Value Capture (LVC) and VCF models, both of which have been successfully implemented in global transit projects to ensure financial sustainability.
 
As India's first high-speed, high-frequency regional transit system, the Namo Bharat corridor spans 82 km, with 55 km currently operational between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South. The entire project is expected to be completed later this year.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

