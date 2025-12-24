Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'I get infections in Delhi': Gadkari says transport causes 40% of pollution

'I get infections in Delhi': Gadkari says transport causes 40% of pollution

Amid hazardous air quality in Delhi, Nitin Gadkari acknowledges the transport sector's 40% contribution to pollution, saying he develops infections after short stays in the capital

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks came amid persistently poor air quality in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

As Delhi continues to reel under severe air pollution, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has acknowledged that the transport sector accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the capital’s emissions. He further expressed deep concern over the city’s toxic air, saying he falls ill after staying in Delhi for just two days due to pollution, according to ANI.
 
Speaking at the book launch of My Idea of Nation First-Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism by journalist Uday Mahurkar on Tuesday, Gadkari said, “I stay in Delhi for just two days and end up getting infections. Why is Delhi suffering so much from pollution? I am the Transport Minister, and 40 per cent of the pollution is caused by us,” he added.
 
 
Questioning India’s continued reliance on fossil fuels, Gadkari criticised the logic of spending ₹22 trillion annually on fuel imports, arguing that such dependence undermines both environmental and economic security.
 
“If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports,” he said. “We are spending ₹22 trillion on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country.”
 
He urged faster adoption of alternatives and biofuels to achieve self-reliance and reduce pollution levels. 

Delhi’s air quality remains hazardous

 
Gadkari’s remarks came amid persistently poor air quality in the national capital. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 336 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Out of the city’s 40 air quality monitoring stations, 36 recorded ‘very poor’ AQI levels. Nehru Nagar reported the highest AQI reading at 392.
 
In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all measures under Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage IV across Delhi-NCR.
 
At the same time, the Delhi government has approved several major initiatives aimed at strengthening the capital’s fight against pollution and improving environmental governance. Announcing the decisions, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the steps would lead to “a decisive reduction in sources of air and water pollution, while creating a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment. 

Political sparring over pollution in Parliament

 
During the Winter Session of Parliament, the Opposition demanded a discussion on air pollution. Leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, urged the government to address the issue with greater urgency.
 
However, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the discussion could not take place due to disruptions by Congress and other Opposition parties during the passage of the Viksit Bharat – VB-G RAM G Bill, despite the government being willing to debate the issue.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

