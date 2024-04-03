Sensex (    %)
                             
Gangster shot dead in encounter with J-K police, one officer dies

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials chased gangsters Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

A gangster has been shot dead in an exchange of fire with police near Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, officials said on Wednesday.
Probationary Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma, who suffered head injuries during the encounter, died during treatment on Wednesday, they said, adding that a special police officer was also injured.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials chased gangsters Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station, which led to an exchange of fire near the Government Medical College hospital around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
Vasudev was killed in the encounter while one of his associates was injured, she added.
Deepak Sharma was injured in the head while 40-year-old Special Police Officer Anil Kumar also suffered injuries. They were initially admitted to GMC Hospital in Kathua and later taken to Amandeep Hospital in Pathankot, the spokesperson said.
Sharma died during treatment on Wednesday. His body has been taken to GMC hospital in Kathua, she added.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

