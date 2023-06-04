close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Goa to create Sea Hubs for professionals to work, rejuvenate on beaches

Goa will create 12 co-working spaces called 'Sea Hubs' alongside the beaches to provide a conducive work environment to professionals

Press Trust of India Panaji
Kerala beach

Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goa will create 12 co-working spaces called 'Sea Hubs' alongside the beaches to provide a conducive work environment to professionals and also offer them an opportunity to rejuvenate amidst the natural beauty of the coastal landscape, state minister Rohan Khaunte has said.

The aim is to provide a healthy work-life balance through this facility and other innovative concepts, the information and technology minister said at the ongoing StartUp20 Engagement Group meeting in Goa on Saturday.

The state government also plans a complete operationalisation of the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem (in North Goa) and attract investments, he said.

To promote a healthy work-life balance, we are introducing Sea Hubs co-working spaces located at 12 scenic beach locations. These hubs will not only provide a conducive work environment, but also offer the opportunity to rejuvenate amidst the natural beauty of our coastal landscape, Khaunte said, addressing a gathering in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal.

On the infrastructure for start-ups and IT companies in Goa, Khaunte said the state government has drawn ambitious plans.

Our first endeavour involves complete operationalisation of the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem. By offering attractive investor policies and incentives, we aim to attract investments that will fuel growth and innovation in this sector, he said.

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

Police recovers 'incriminating materials' from club at Anjuna beach in Goa

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari

Odisha train accident: Doctors rushed to provide medical aid to injured

Ex NCB officer Wankhede claims of getting death threats in name of Dawood

Odisha train accident: Andhra Pradesh sends 10 ambulances to assist injured

UP govt launches 'Elder Line' to give shelter to elderly homeless

Kuwait leaders offer condolences to Prez Murmu over Odisha train tragedy

The Goa government also plans to create a 'Design Village' which will be dedicated to fostering creative technologies, the minister said.

This village will serve as a hub for artists and innovators, providing them with the ideal environment to nurture their talents and push the boundaries of creativity, he said.

Also, a 'Creative Hub' in Dona Paula, near state capital Panaji, is being designed to accommodate businesses in cutting-edge fields such as fin-tech, fashion-tech, VFX, AR/VR, and more, Khaunte said.

This hub will serve as a melting pot of ideas and collaboration, propelling our state towards the forefront of innovation, he said.

The minister further said an Information Technology Park will be developed at Porvorim, near Panaji, which will specifically encourage the growth of small and medium-sized units.

"Recognising the importance of efficient data management, we are investing in the development of an advanced state data centre. By centralising data storage and processing, we will enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and pave the way for a more streamlined governance," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goa Goa beaches

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon