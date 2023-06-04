close

Ex NCB officer Wankhede claims of getting death threats in name of Dawood

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede who was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in alleged bribery probe in drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has claimed that he and his family were receiving threats in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

According to sources, Wankhede told Mumbai Police that he was receiving threats through fake Twitter account and the threats were being made in the name of Dawood. He also apprised the police that who would be responsible if he or his family were attacked, said sources.

After receiving the threat, sources said Wankhede informed senior officers of Mumbai Police.

Further investigation is underway.

Sameer Wankhede has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Earlier, the NCB sources said that Wankhede violated the conduct rules by producing conversations he had with actor Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

"Sameer Wankhade giving chats in the court is against the conduct rules of NCB. How an investigating officer can have such chats with the family of the accused?" sources in the NCB said.

The NCB sources further claimed that Wankhede did not provide the phone through which he was chatting with Shahrukh Khan and along with this he also tried to scare a senior official of NCB when he took over the case.

Wankhede had approached the Bombay High Court against the CBI action against him, from where he was granted protection from arrest till May 22.

The High Court extends relief to Sameer Wankhede till June 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narcotics Control Bureau CBI

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

