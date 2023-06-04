close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Odisha train accident: Andhra Pradesh sends 10 ambulances to assist injured

As many as ten ambulance vehicles have arrived from Andhra Pradesh to help the injured at Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident

ANI General News
Odisha train crash

Odisha train crash

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as ten ambulance vehicles have arrived from Andhra Pradesh to help the injured at Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident, leaving 288 passengers dead and injuring over 1,000 people.

Srikakulam District Manager, (108) Ambulance Services, Andhra Pradesh, Nazeer said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given instructions to help the injured in shifting from one hospital to another.

"Our CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given us instructions to help the injured in shifting the injured from one hospital to the other, a total of 10 ambulance vehicles have arrived here from Andhra Pradesh," said Nazeer.

Meanwhile, some of the passengers have been admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore.

As per the Railway Ministry, 1000+ manpower are engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed at the incident site.

Restoration work is also underway at Odisha's Balasore.

Also Read

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

DRDO official arrested for passing info to Pak spy sent to 4-day remand

UP govt launches 'Elder Line' to give shelter to elderly homeless

Kuwait leaders offer condolences to Prez Murmu over Odisha train tragedy

Top headlines: 11 train collisions in 5 yrs; Surjewala's 9 questions for PM

RaGa has deep tech knowledge: Entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Pench Tiger Reserve starts dairy project in buffer zone of forest areas

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar said that the capsized bogies have been removed and the work of connecting the track is going on from one side.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...Two bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," Aditya Kumar told ANI.

A special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon