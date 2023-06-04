Odisha train accident: Andhra Pradesh sends 10 ambulances to assist injured

As many as ten ambulance vehicles have arrived from Andhra Pradesh to help the injured at Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident, leaving 288 passengers dead and injuring over 1,000 people.

Srikakulam District Manager, (108) Ambulance Services, Andhra Pradesh, Nazeer said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given instructions to help the injured in shifting from one hospital to another.

"Our CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given us instructions to help the injured in shifting the injured from one hospital to the other, a total of 10 ambulance vehicles have arrived here from Andhra Pradesh," said Nazeer.

Meanwhile, some of the passengers have been admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore.

As per the Railway Ministry, 1000+ manpower are engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed at the incident site.

Restoration work is also underway at Odisha's Balasore.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar said that the capsized bogies have been removed and the work of connecting the track is going on from one side.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...Two bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," Aditya Kumar told ANI.

A special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.