Police recovers 'incriminating materials' from club at Anjuna beach in Goa

"Incriminating materials" have been recovered from a club at Anjuna beach in North Goa during a probe into a drug case, police said.

The club was raided on Saturday after two drug peddlers arrested recently claimed during interrogation that drugs were sold there, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

"Many incriminating materials were seized and sent for forensic examination as they are suspected to have traces of drugs, he added.