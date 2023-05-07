close

Police recovers 'incriminating materials' from club at Anjuna beach in Goa

"Incriminating materials" have been recovered from a club at Anjuna beach in North Goa during a probe into a drug case, police said

Press Trust of India Panaji
raid

1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
"Incriminating materials" have been recovered from a club at Anjuna beach in North Goa during a probe into a drug case, police said.

The club was raided on Saturday after two drug peddlers arrested recently claimed during interrogation that drugs were sold there, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

"Many incriminating materials were seized and sent for forensic examination as they are suspected to have traces of drugs, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goa raid

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

