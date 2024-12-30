Business Standard

Centre not to release the Good Governance Index 2023; what is it?

The Good Governance Index was launched on December 25, 2019, to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed as Good Governance Day

The central government has decided not to release the Good Governance Index 2023 (GGI) for this year, instead publish the next edition in 2025, according to a report by The Indian Express. This index provides a biennial ranking of states and Union territories (UT) was scheduled to publish drawing the Good Governance Week (December 19- December 2025). 

What is the Good Governance Index?

Launched in December 2019 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Good Governance Index (GGI) is released on Good Governance Day (December 25). The index evaluates over 50 indicators across sectors like agriculture, public health, economic governance, and citizen-focused services. Tamil Nadu topped the rankings for big states in 2019, while Gujarat secured the top spot in 2021.
 
 
The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) had recently proposed to launch the 2023 GGI during the national campaign ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ from December 19 to December 24, 2024. But it postponed the launch. 
 
According to the report, officials expressed apprehension that the 2023 data would appear outdated if launched at the end of 2024. The government is now planning to carry out the GGI exercise again and collect fresh data.

Governance improved in 2021

DARPG Secretary V Srinivas has confirmed that the GGI is issued every two years and that the next edition is slated for December 2025. The editions of GGI released have been for the years 2019 and 2021. The district-level governance indices have also been issued for Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh between 2021 and 2024.
 
The 2021 GGI, launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 25, 2021, evaluated 58 indicators across 10 sectors. Gujarat topped the ranking, and 20 states did better than in 2019.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

