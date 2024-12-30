Business Standard

2,361 cadets including record 917 girls join NCC Republic Day Camp

2,361 cadets including record 917 girls join NCC Republic Day Camp

In addition, cadets and officers from 14 friendly foreign countries will also be participating in the camp as part of a Youth Exchange Programme

ncc

Out of 2,361 NCC cadets, 114 are from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and 178 from the Northeast region. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from across the country are taking part in a month-long Republic Day camp which began at Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

The annual event will also witness participation of 917 girl cadets, the largest so far.

Out of 2,361 NCC cadets, 114 are from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and 178 from the Northeast region.

In addition, cadets and officers from 14 friendly foreign countries will also be participating in the camp as part of a Youth Exchange Programme, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"The NCC Republic Day Camp-2025 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, with 'Sarva Dharm Pooja' today," it said.

 

A total of 2,361 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union territories are taking part in the camp, the ministry said.

"With the participation of 917 girl cadets, this year's camp will witness the largest number of girl cadets," the statement said.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), welcomed the cadets by congratulating them on being selected for the prestigious camp.

He advised the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship and teamwork, cutting across the barriers of religion, language and caste, in the spirit of 'Nation First'.

"The Republic Day Camp holds the fundamental aim of instilling a profound sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the participating cadets. This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities, and participating in social service initiatives, thereby nurturing unity and pride," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Republic Day NCC

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

