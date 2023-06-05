close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wrestlers' demand for action against Brij Bhushan: Sibal predicts no arrest

"Wishy-washy chargesheet will be filed. Brij Bhushan will be granted bail. Then they will say matter is sub-judice!" Sibal added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers protest, brij bhushan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday attacked the government amid the wrestlers' demand for action against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, predicting that the BJP MP would not be arrested and a "wishy-washy" chargesheet would be filed, and then he would be granted bail.

The attack by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, comes after a delegation of the protesting wrestlers reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here late Saturday. Wrestler Bajrang Punia was quoted as saying that the wrestlers' delegation met Shah.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Amit Shah meets team of wrestlers. Wrestling for solutions. My prediction: No arrest. Wishy-washy chargesheet will be filed. Brij Bhushan will be granted bail. Then they will say matter is sub-judice!"

The Delhi Police on April 28 had registered two FIRs against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Singh at the Connaught Place police station, including one on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that entails a prison term of up to seven years on conviction.

The FIRs registered following a Supreme Court order have charged him under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D), that are punishable with jail terms of two-three years.

Some of the complainants also alleged that Singh made advances to seek "sexual favours", promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.

Also Read

Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back

'Sabka saath nahin, Brij Bhushan ka saath': Kapil Sibal's dig at govt

All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief

Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over wrestlers' protest

Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan: Sibal flays govt

Odisha tragedy: Death toll from Bengal at 81 as more bodies identified

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Over 30 held as guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

Telangana tops in environmental performance, KTR hails CSE ranking

K'taka CM directs milk federation not to reduce fixed price of procurement

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Woman wrestler Kapil Sibal

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon