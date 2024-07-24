Business Standard
Google Maps location in Chennai warns motorists of police checkpoints

A user on Google Maps marked a popular Chennai police checkpoint to alert commuters to the presence of officers. The post got more than 260,000 views in a short period of time and witty comments

Google Maps

Google Maps. Photo: Reuters

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Chennai, an innovative utilization of technology has emerged as a way for commuters to keep track of traffic police checkpoints. A user on Google Maps has marked a police checkpoint near Phoenix Mall to let motorists know that there are police officers there. The area tag, written in Tamil, means "Police are there, wear a helmet," serving as an alert for drivers to comply with traffic rules. 
After a screenshot of the location tag was shared on the social media platform X, this novel strategy for raising community awareness received a lot of attention. The post quickly got more than 260,000 views and got a lot of funny and nice comments.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Netizens reactions on Google Maps in Chennai warns motorists 

One user wrote, "Never lose faith in the kindness of strangers." "A true social service," another added.
One user said, "Wearing a #Helmet is not to satisfy any traffic police or just another compliance to #MotorVehiclesAct. It is to safeguard your precious life. @ChennaiTraffic is doing their best to create an awareness to have #SafeRoads in #Chennai and let us assist them in the same."

Earlier, Bengaluru experienced a similar scenario this month. A Google Maps screenshot from the city, shared on X, showed an area label cautioning of a police presence. The tag in Kannada, translated to "Police will be there, watch and go."

What is Google maps?

Google Maps is a web service that gives elaborated information about geographical areas and destinations around the world. Google Maps offers aerial and satellite views of many locations in addition to traditional road maps. Google Maps also provides street views that include images taken from vehicles in some cities.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

