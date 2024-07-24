Business Standard
Moon to occult Saturn: Know about Saturn eclipse date, time, and more

A rare Saturn Eclipse will take place after 18 years in India, on July 24 and 25, 2024. The Saturn will hide behind the moon giving a unique celestial viewing opportunity

Saturn

Saturn (Image: Unsplash)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skywatchers across the country will have the chance to witness a special astronomical phenomenon, the Saturn occultation or Eclipse of Saturn by Moon, on July 24 and 25, 2024. The rare celestial event is taking place after 18 years in India, offering unique opportunities to both amateur and professional astronomers to observe the event between the Moon and Saturn.

What is the date and timing of Saturn Eclipse 2024?

The Satun Eclipse 2024 will take place on July 24, 2024. It will run from 1.30 am to 2.25 am on July 25, 2024. 
What is the Saturn Eclipse 2024?

Saturn Eclipse, or Occultation of Saturn by the Moon, will occur when the moon passes directly in front of the giant planet, hiding it from view. Saturn occultation is an amazing opportunity to examine the alignment of Shani Chandra. This phenomenon is known as Shani Chandra Grahan 2024.

Saturn Eclipse 2024: Significance

The Saturn Eclipse is not just a visual treat, this celestial event holds scientific interest and cultural importance. It offers endless opportunities for astronomers to study the visibility of Saturn and the effect of the moon on its brightness. Such events bring excitement and foster greater appreciation for the wonders of our solar system.

How to watch this rare celestial event of Saturn Eclipse 2024?
Indians can witness the celestial event during midnight hours. It will begin around 1.30 am and will last around 2.25 am. During this time, the phenomenon will be right at the beginning of the eclipse as Saturn's emergence from behind the moon can be quite a sight.

How to prepare for the viewing?

It is very important to be in a place with a clear, unobstructed view of the night sky to enjoy this celestial spectacle. A telescope or binoculars will help you take the most out of this experience. However, you can also watch this event of Saturn's disappearance and reappearance. Be aware of your local weather conditions so that you can ensure a clear night for optimal viewing. 

