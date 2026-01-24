Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government has no say in judges' transfers, says SC judge Justice Bhuyan

Government has no say in judges' transfers, says SC judge Justice Bhuyan

Independence of judiciary was "non-negotiable", he said, delivering G V Pandit Memorial Lecture at the ILS Law College in Pune

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Transfer of judges is an internal matter of the judiciary and the government has no role to play in the process, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said here on Saturday.

Independence of judiciary was "non-negotiable", he said, delivering G V Pandit Memorial Lecture at the ILS Law College here.

"Transfer of a judge is always for the better administration of justice. It is an internal matter of the judiciary. The government can have no say in that," Justice Bhuyan stated.

"By the very nature of things, the Centre can have no say in the transfer and posting of judges. It cannot say that such and such a judge should not or should be transferred, or if transferred, to such and such High Court," he added.

 

Independence of the judiciary is a basic feature of the Constitution, Justice Bhuyan further said.

"It is non-negotiable. It is for the judiciary, or rather the members of the judiciary, to see to it that its independence is maintained at all costs in order to ensure its continued relevance and legitimacy," the judge said.

He also said that credibility is very vital for the institution.

"If we lose our credibility, nothing will be left of the judiciary. It will be there, judges will be there, courts will be there, it will adjudicate, but its heart and soul will have evaporated," Justice Bhuyan said.

Topics : Supreme Court Indian Judiciary Centre

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

