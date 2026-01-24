World Bank clears ₹5,700 crore aid for Haryana's Jal Sanrakshit project

The World Bank has approved technical and financial assistance of Rs 5,700 crore under the 'Jal Sanrakshit Haryana Project', with the objective of making the state self-reliant in the water sector.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was chairing a meeting of officials here on the Jal Sanrakshit Haryana programme, said the funds will be disbursed in a phased manner over 2026 to 2032.

The funds will be utilised for large-scale works in the canal sector, he said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, Saini said that out of a total of 1,570 canals in the state, 892 canals have been restored over the past 20 years, and the restoration of the remaining 678 canals is proposed to be completed in the next five years.

This includes restoration of 115 canals for Rs 2,325 crore with World Bank financial assistance, 284 canals at Rs 2,230 crore from the state budget, and 279 canals at Rs 2,880 crore through he National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The Chief Minister said that out of 15,562 minor canals under the Micro Irrigation & Command Area Development Authority, as many as 4,487 minor canals have been restored over the past 20 years, and the remaining 1,961 minor canals are proposed to be restored over the next five years.

This includes 400 minor canals at Rs 450 crore with World Bank assistance, 1,500 minor canals at Rs 1,250 crore from the state budget, and 61 minor canals at Rs 402 crore through NABARD.

In addition, with World Bank support of Rs 900 crore, micro-irrigation systems will be implemented over approximately 70,000 acres of agricultural land.

The Chief Minister said the Agriculture Department will develop tube-well-based drainage and surface drainage systems to resolve the problem of waterlogging in the remaining waterlogged areas of the state, covering approximately 2,00,000 acres of land.

Further, sustainable and water-conservation-based agriculture will be promoted through crop diversification, direct seeding of rice, and other measures. For this, the World Bank will provide financial assistance of approximately Rs 886 crore.

In a bid to strengthen groundwater recharge, Saini said about 80 water bodies will be constructed in various districts of southern Haryana.

In addition, treated water from four major sewage treatment plants located in Jind, Kaithal, and Gurugram will be reused to ensure irrigation for approximately 28,000 acres of agricultural land, for which the World Bank has provided financial assistance of about Rs 600 crore.

Saini said that the World Bank appreciated the government's visionary leadership and guidance for this achievement and described the 'Jal Sanrakshit Haryana' programme as a "paradigm shift" in the state's water management approach.

On completion of this project, all canals in Haryana will be restored, making them the most modern and well-restored canals in the country, he said.

The 'Jal Sanrakshit Haryana' programme will not only prove to be a milestone in making the state water self-reliant, but will also strongly reflect the government's commitment to ensuring a safe, inclusive, and sustainable water future for coming generations, he said.

The Chief Minister said that on completion of this project, the entire canal network of the state will be fully lined and will function effectively for the next 25 years. After this, no funds will be required for canal restoration for many years.

Additionally, irrigation facilities will become available on 2 lakh acres of additional land, and farmers will also get relief from the problem of waterlogging.

He said that since irrigation currently uses mostly fresh water, this project will help save that water, making it available for drinking purposes.

The Chief Minister appealed to farmers to adopt micro-irrigation systems as much as possible in paddy cultivation.

This will result in higher yields and will also help farmers overcome several other problems caused by open-field water usage, he said.