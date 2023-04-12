close

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express gets additional vistadome coach from April 14

The Tejas Express train operating between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa will have the second vistadome coach from April 14

The Tejas Express train operating between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa will have the second vistadome coach, which provides a wider and hindrance-free view of the surroundings, from April 14, Central Railway officials said.

These coaches, having huge windows and transparent roofs, have become popular among passengers of rail sections from Mumbai to Pune and Goa.

The Konkan belt offers a stunning view of waterfalls, rivers, valleys, tunnels, lush green fields and creeks.

One vistadome coach was attached to the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express in September last year.

After the attachment of an additional vistadome coach, it will become the first train in the country to have two such coaches, the officials said on Tuesday.

Following this change, the train will have two vistadome coaches, 11 AC chair cars, one AC executive chair car coach and two luggage coaches and a generator-cum-brake van, the Central Railway said in a release.

The vistadome coaches also have other attractions like LED lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS based information system, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for specially-abled people and toilets with ceramic tile flooring.

The viewing gallery having big glass windows on three sides is one of the biggest attractions of these coaches, according to railway officials, and passengers love to click photographs and selfies from it.

