Business Standard
Home / India News / Govinda's revolver mishap: Mumbai crime branch officials meet actor

Govinda's revolver mishap: Mumbai crime branch officials meet actor

A crime branch team led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak visited the hospital on Tuesday and spoke to the actor about the incident, an official said

Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda in Mumbai | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai crime branch personnel have met actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off, and enquired with him about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

No one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far, police said.

The accident took place on Tuesday at the Mumbai residence of the 60-year-old actor and he is currently recuperating at a private hospital here.

A crime branch team led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak visited the hospital on Tuesday and spoke to the actor about the incident, an official said.

 

Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

More From This Section

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

LIVE news updates: 3 dead as helicopter flying to Mumbai crashes in Pune

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

2 pilots among 3 killed as helicopter crashes, bursts into flames in Pune

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

Centre has made available all possible help: Nityanand Rai on Bihar floods

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Healthcare services affected in WB as medics resume cease work

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Mandaviya leads beach cleanliness drive to mark 10 yrs of Swachhta campaign

The actor has a licensed revolver of Webley company and the bullet hit him near his left knee, the official said.

The revolver, which is an old one, was not locked and got misfired, he said.

The actor's revolver has been seized by police officials for further probe, an official earlier said.

After the incident, Govinda, a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills, issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.

A ruling star of Hindi cinema in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades.

In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades.

The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govinda

Actor Govinda injured after revolver misfire accident, out of danger

Govinda

Govinda in hospital: Here's looking at the movie icon's journey so far

Govinda

Film star Govinda shoots himself in the foot accidentally, admitted to ICU

WhatsApp filters and backgrounds for video calls

WhatsApp introduces filters and backgrounds for video calls: What's new

real estate

Realty sector gets institutional investment wirth $1.1 bn in Q3: Report

Topics : Govinda Mumbai police Bollywood Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon