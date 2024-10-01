Business Standard
Govinda in hospital: Here's looking at the movie icon's journey so far

The iconic actor, dancer was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after getting shot accidentally

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Bollywood icon and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Asia Hospital in Mumbai early Tuesday morning following an accidental gun misfire that left him with a knee injury. The mishap occurred around 4:45 am as the actor was preparing to leave for an event in Kolkata.

According to the police, Govinda was reportedly placing his licensed revolver in a cupboard when it slipped from his hand, causing it to fire unexpectedly. The bullet grazed his leg below the knee, leading to immediate medical intervention. His manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that Govinda was swiftly transported to the hospital, where he is now recovering. His daughter, Tina Ahuja, is by his side during this time.

Although the incident caused initial panic, Govinda is currently out of danger. A senior Mumbai police official assured that the situation is under control and that the actor is receiving the necessary medical treatment. The actor is expected to make a full recovery soon.

A closer look at Govinda’s storied career
 

Govinda, a name synonymous with Bollywood, is celebrated for his vibrant energy, impeccable comic timing, and infectious dance moves that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Born as Govind Arun Ahuja on December 21, 1963, the actor shot to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of Bollywood's most beloved stars.

Govinda's early life and Bollywood debut
 

Born into a family connected to the film industry—his father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, was an actor, and his mother, Nirmala Devi, was a classical singer—Govinda’s early years were marked by financial struggles. Determined to break into Bollywood, he completed his commerce degree before making his acting debut in 1986 with Ilzaam, a box-office success that marked the beginning of his meteoric rise.

Govinda: The comedy king and dance icon
 

Govinda’s unique ability to seamlessly blend comedy, romance, and action set him apart in Bollywood, where he quickly became known as the "King of Comedy." Films like Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), and Hero No. 1 (1997) solidified his reputation, making him a household name. His collaborations with filmmaker David Dhawan produced some of the most successful films of the 1990s, creating a lasting partnership that delivered multiple box-office hits.

In addition to his comedic roles, Govinda was also hailed as one of Bollywood’s finest dancers. His foot-tapping dance numbers, such as Sarkai Lo Khatiya and Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, remain iconic to this day, showcasing his unmatched energy and unique style.

Govinda's career highlights and blockbusters
 

The 1990s were the golden years for Govinda, during which he delivered hit after hit, often in tandem with co-stars like Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor. Together, they created a brand of comedy that audiences adored, particularly in films like Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998). His roles in these films, which effortlessly combined humour with emotional depth, made Govinda one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

Govinda's political journey and return to cinema
 

In 2004, Govinda ventured into politics, successfully contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North as a member of parliament. However, his political stint was short-lived, and after a few years, he returned to Bollywood, much to the delight of his fans. His comeback film Partner (2007) was a commercial success, proving that the actor’s charm and talent had not waned.

Following Partner, Govinda appeared in 13 films, but all of them, including low-budget projects like Rangeela Raja, failed to perform commercially. According to Box Office India, films such as Rangeela Raja, Friday, Aa Gaya Hero, Happy Ending, Kill Dil, Deewana Main Deewana, Loot, Naughty @40, Raavan, Do Knot Disturb, Life Partner, Chala Tala Chal, and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai were all deemed flops and disasters at the box office.

Years later, Govinda made headlines again for joining the Shiv Sena in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The actor joined the political party under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that he was attracted to the Sena because of its "clean" image.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

