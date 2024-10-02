Business Standard
RG Kar case: Healthcare services affected in WB as medics resume cease work

In addition to demanding swift justice for the deceased doctor, the agitating medics have outlined a broader list of grievances, including immediate filling of vacant posts for healthcare workers

Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally | (Photo: PTI)

Healthcare services were affected in West Bengal as junior doctors continued their cease work on Wednesday over a host of demands, including proper security at state-run hospitals in the wake of the rape and murder and of their colleague.

The junior doctors went on to cease work after the body of their colleague was found at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They partially returned to work on September 21 after 42 days, resuming essential services after the government promised to address most of their concerns.

However, alleging that the government did not fulfil its promises, the doctors went on to cease work on Tuesday.

 

"The cease work is going on as of now. However, there is a possibility of reconsidering the complete cease work as a section of senior doctors has different opinions about it. We will hold meetings with all stakeholders to decide the way forward as we too don't want to stay away from work unless the situation compels us," Subhendu Mallick, one of the protesting junior doctors, told PTI.

The doctors also expressed concern with the pace of the CBI investigation into the rape and murder of the medic.

"The CBI's investigation is frustratingly slow. We've seen many cases where delays result in culprits going free. We are disappointed," said a statement released by the junior doctors on Tuesday.

In addition to demanding swift justice for the deceased doctor, the agitating medics have outlined a broader list of grievances. Among their nine demands are the removal of the state's health secretary, greater police protection in hospitals, and the recruitment of permanent female police personnel.

The doctors also called for the immediate filling of all vacant posts for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, as well as the implementation of a digital bed vacancy monitoring system in hospitals.

Furthermore, the junior doctors demanded students' council elections in all medical colleges and the recognition of Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs). They urged that elected students and junior doctors be represented in committees managing hospitals and colleges.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Oct 02 2024

