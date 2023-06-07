close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Goods train kills six labourers sheltering under it in Odisha's Jajpur

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation cancels 152 trains on Wednesday, August 10.

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in Odisha's Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

"There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident," said a railway spokesperson.

As a result, six of the labourers were killed and two were injured, he added.

The injured persons were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

In a statement, the East Coast Railway said, The contractual labourers engaged by a contractor for railway work took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur Keonjar Road (station).

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

7 people from West Bengal killed in road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Will review law banning cow slaughter, amendment to APMC Act: Siddaramaiah

Odisha train crash: Rlys use AI-powered portal to identify unclaimed bodies

As 'Biparjoy' cyclone threat looms, Gujarat govt says fully prepared

No respite from heatwave yet, IMD issues warning for Delhi-NCR and UP

India needs to take mfg to rural areas to bridge income gap, say experts

The reserve rake without an engine started rolling due to the thunderstorm causing the accident, it said.

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : freight trains Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Reforms in coal, mining sector led to increased revenues: Pralhad Joshi

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi was speaking at the inauguration of the first Mining Start-Up Summit at IIT, Bombay
3 min read

EC to hold bypoll in Wayanad LS seat earlier held by Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

India rejects Chinese ploy of creating buffer zones in easter Ladakh

India China
8 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
5 min read

LIVE: AI's ferry flight departs from Mumbai Airport for Magadan, Russia

Air India
2 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 5,452 cr metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City

A passenger wearing face mask takes a train at a Delhi metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon