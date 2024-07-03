Business Standard
Govt asks states to be vigilant after Zika cases rise in Maharashtra

States have been urged to focus on screening pregnant women for Zika virus and monitor the growth of foetus of expecting mothers who tested positive for the infection

Zika Virus

Zika Virus cases rise in Maharashtra.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In view of some cases of Zika virus reported from parts of Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states highlighting the need for maintaining a constant vigil over the situation in the country.
States have been urged to focus on screening pregnant women for Zika virus and monitor the growth of foetus of expecting mothers who tested positive for the infection.
Besides the advisory by Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel, the ministry also asked health facilities to identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises free of Aedes mosquito infestation.

Zika is an Aedes mosquito-borne viral disease like dengue and chikungunya. Though non-fatal, Zika is associated with microcephaly (a condition where the head is much smaller than expected) in babies born to affected pregnant women which makes it a cause of major concern.
In 2024, till July 2, Pune has recorded six cases in Pune and one each in Kolhapur and Sangamner.

Topics : Zika in India Zika Virus Zika Maharashtra Health Ministry

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

