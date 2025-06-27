Friday, June 27, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt denies entry to UN aviation investigator in Air India crash probe

Govt denies entry to UN aviation investigator in Air India crash probe

Earlier this week, the United Nations aviation agency took the unusual step of offering India one of its investigators to provide assistance following the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash

air india plane crash

India's civil aviation ministry said on Thursday that investigators downloaded flight recorder data around two weeks after the crash | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India would not allow a UN investigator to join a probe of a crashed Air India jet that some safety experts had criticised for delays in analysis of crucial black box data, two senior sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Earlier this week, the United Nations aviation agency took the unusual step of offering India one of its investigators to provide assistance following the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash killing 260 people in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Previously, the International Civil Aviation Organization has deployed investigators to help with certain probes, such as the downing of a Malaysian plane in 2014 and a Ukrainian jetliner in 2020, but those times the agency had been asked for assistance.

 

ICAO had asked for the investigator who was in India to be given observer status, but Indian authorities refused the offer, the sources said. The news was first reported on Thursday by the Indian news channel Times Now. 

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the probe into the world's deadliest aviation accident in a decade, did not return a request for comment. ICAO was not immediately available for comment.

Also Read

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: Delhi lab extracts black boxes' data, begins analysis

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons, Trusts to set up a new Trust for long term care of AI victims

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Inexplicable, inexcusable: Congress slams 'delay' in Ahmedabad crash probe

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash

DGCA audit finds worn tyres, faulty simulators, faded runway marks

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

Gujarat health dept confirms 275 as final toll of deadly Air India crash

India's civil aviation ministry said on Thursday that investigators downloaded flight recorder data around two weeks after the crash.

Previously, safety experts had questioned a lack of information about the probe, including the status of the combined black box unit recovered on June 13, along with a second set that was found on June 16.

Questions were also raised on whether the recorders would be read in India or in the US since the National Transportation Safety Board is participating in the investigation. The Indian government held only one press conference on the incident, and no questions were taken.

Under international rules known throughout the industry by their legal name "Annex 13," the decision of where to read flight recorders should be made immediately in case the evidence obtained could avert future tragedies. 

Earlier this week, an Indian aviation ministry official who declined to be named said the department has been "following all the ICAO protocols." The official added that media representatives have made updates on important events.

Most air crashes are caused by multiple factors, with a preliminary report expected about 30 days after the accident.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumlaw

Can numbers be trademarks? Delhi High Court ruling opens new front

Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading as CM Sharma slams Cong record

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon to cover entire India in next 3-4 days, earlier than expected

In pics: Thousands of devotees throng Puri to witness Jagannath Rath Yatra

Civil, police administration on high alert as Puri prepares for Rath Yatra

Election Commission

Cong opposes EC's electoral roll revision, says 'willful voter exclusion'

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon