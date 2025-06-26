Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Inexplicable, inexcusable: Congress slams 'delay' in Ahmedabad crash probe

Jairam Ramesh cited a report saying that nearly two weeks after the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint a lead investigator

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

The Congress on Thursday attacked the government over the lead investigator reportedly not being appointed till now for the probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash, saying the delay is "inexplicable and inexcusable".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that almost a fortnight after the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is yet to appoint a lead investigator to probe the accident. 

"A fortnight after the catastrophic air crash in Ahmedabad it is being reported that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint a lead investigator for the probe," Ramesh said in a post in X.

 

"This delay is inexplicable and inexcusable," he added.

There was no immediate response from the AAIB in the matter.

The London-bound plane with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 270 persons, including 241 on board. One passenger survived the crash.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

