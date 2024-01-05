Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt determined to connect holy city of Ayodhya with world: PM Modi

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham', was approved

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval to the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham', asserting that his government is determined to connect the holy city of Lord Ram with the whole world.
He said the move was a tribute to Maharishi Valmiki.
At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham', was approved. Besides, it was also decided to declare the airport as an international airport.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Our government is determined to connect the holy city of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya, with the whole world. In this regard, along with declaring the airport as an international airport, the proposal to name it 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham' has been approved."

"This step is a respectful tribute to Maharishi Valmiki ji on behalf of our family members across the country," the prime minister said.
Modi also highlighted the government approval to 'PRITHvi VIgyan' scheme. The programme is an overarching initiative that would give it the flexibility to pursue research and use funds allocated to five different sub-schemes related to earth sciences over a five-year period.
"Today, the Union Cabinet has approved the transformative 'PRITHvi VIgyan (PRITHVI)' scheme. This initiative marks a significant stride in our journey towards advanced earth system sciences. It covers critical areas such as climate research, ocean services, polar science, seismology and more."

"Our commitment is not just to enhance understanding of the Earth System, but to translate this knowledge into practical applications for societal, environmental, and economic benefits. This scheme will strengthen India's capabilities in predicting and managing natural disasters, thereby safeguarding lives and property," the prime minister said.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon