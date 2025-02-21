Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt extends Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi's tenure as DCGI by one year

Govt extends Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi's tenure as DCGI by one year

Raghuvanshi, who took charge as DCGI on February 23, 2023, was initially set to superannuate on February 28 this year

Rajeev Raghuvanshi, DCGI

The move comes after the Health Ministry proposed to the ACC that Raghuvanshi be re-employed as DCGI until a suitable candidate is found

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved an extension of tenure for Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for a one-year term.
 
Raghuvanshi, who took charge as DCGI on February 23, 2023, was initially set to superannuate on February 28 this year. In addition, he also holds the additional charge of secretary-cum-scientific director of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC).
 
This extension will be on a contract basis with effect from March 1, 2025, or until the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, whichever is earlier, according to an order by the ACC.
 
 
The move comes after the Health Ministry proposed to the ACC that Raghuvanshi be re-employed as DCGI until a suitable candidate is found.
 
Anticipating his retirement, the government, in August last year, advertised for the DCGI position. The deadline to apply was later extended to November 2024 due to insufficient response.

Also Read

infra construction

Govt capital expenditure drags down growth in investment, shows NSO data

Drug, Medicine, Medical

Indian pharmacopoeia standard used by 11 countries: DCGI Rajeev Raghuvanshi

Cloths, mall

APEC to boost Indian apparel exports by exploring new markets in 2025-26

SEBI

Sebi tweaks investor charter for brokers to boost consumer protection

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI must infuse Rs 1 trillion by March to ease bank liquidity gap: Analysts

 
The DCGI is the head of the country’s apex health regulatory body, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is responsible for the regulation, manufacturing, sales, export, and import of all medicines, vaccines, cosmetics, and medical devices in the country.
 
Under his leadership, the CDSCO has intensified crackdowns on substandard and counterfeit drugs and improved pharmacovigilance systems. He also oversaw the notification of revised Schedule M standards, which seek to set quality standards and good manufacturing practices for Indian drugmakers.
 
An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Raghuvanshi holds a PhD from the National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. He has previously worked in multinational companies such as Ranbaxy Laboratories and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL).
 

More From This Section

foreign currency dollar

LIVE: Forex reserves decline by $2.54 billion to $635.721 billion, says RBI

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

UP police submits 3,000 page long charge sheet in Sambhal violence case

Bihar Class 10 exam, Bihar police, student

Exam cheating dispute: Class X student shot dead, two injured in Bihar

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Ex-CJI advocates for national system to hire judges, fill vacancies

PremiumParliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Women's representation falls short, gender disparity prevalent in politics

Topics : Drug Controller General of India health care sector healthcare Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon