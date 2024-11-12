Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt floats Bill to set up dedicated commercial courts at district level

Govt floats Bill to set up dedicated commercial courts at district level

The department of legal affairs in the law ministry has said that the aim is to provide further impetus to "quicker and specialised adjudication" of commercial disputes

Judiciary, law, gavel

The draft Bill also proposes an additional 30-day window for those seeking to appeal decrees of commercial courts. | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union law ministry has floated a draft Bill to amend the Commercial Courts Act which, among other things, proposes setting up of "dedicated" commercial courts at the district level.

Seeking views of the public on the proposed amendments, the department of legal affairs in the law ministry has said that the aim is to provide further impetus to "quicker and specialised adjudication" of commercial disputes and "simplification of the applicable procedure" related to commercial dispute resolution in courts.

According to the prevailing sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Act, the state government after consulting the high court concerned constitutes such number of commercial courts at the district level as it may deem necessary.

 

The proposed sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the draft 'The Commercial Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024,' states that the state government, after consulting the high court concerned, can constitute such number of commercial courts at the district level, "including dedicated commercial courts", as it may deem necessary.

The draft Bill also proposes an additional 30-day window for those seeking to appeal decrees of commercial courts.

According to the prevailing Section 13 of the law, any person aggrieved by the judgment or order of a commercial court below the level of a district judge may appeal to the Commercial Appellate Court within a period of 60 days from the date of judgment or order.

As per the proposed amendment, any person aggrieved by the judgment or order of a commercial court below the level of a district judge may appeal to the Commercial Appellate Court within a period of 60 days from the date of judgment or order, "provided that if the court is satisfied that the applicant was prevented by sufficient cause from filing the appeal within the said period of sixty days, then notwithstanding section 5 of the Limitation Act, 1963, it may entertain the appeal within a further period of thirty days, but not thereafter".

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Maha elections: Cong asks PM why Centre neglected state's sugar industry

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Musk's Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence in India: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia optimistic on non-terrestrial networks to connect unconnected India

Modi, Narendra Modi

MVA fighting over driver's seat: Modi attacks opposition in Maharashtra

Railways

Railway board launches safety drive, asks for report post Nalpur derailment

A similar provision has been introduced for appeal against the judgment or order of a commercial court at the level of district judge.

The prevailing Section 14 of the Act talks about expeditious disposal of appeals.

It states that the Commercial Appellate Court and the Commercial Appellate Division shall endeavour to dispose of appeals filed before it within a period of six months from the date of filing of such appeal.

A proposed proviso now says that an appeal under Section 13 will be filed by a party "only after issuing a prior notice to the other party and such appeal shall be accompanied by an affidavit by the party filing the appeal endorsing compliance with the said requirement".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 2 | 2 South Korea in 4th quarter

chemicals

LIVE: India imposes anti-dumping duty on chemical imported from China, Korea, Thailand

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Wilson & Hughes acquires Cox & Kings to tap into booming travel market

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa Q2 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 13 cr, revenue up 24%

crude oil

Russian oil output broadly stable in Oct at 9.01 mn barrels per day: Opec

Topics : commercial court Law Ministry Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon