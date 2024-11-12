Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Russian oil output broadly stable in Oct at 9.01 mn barrels per day: Opec

Russian oil output broadly stable in Oct at 9.01 mn barrels per day: Opec

This was slightly above the quota agreed by the Opec+ group of leading oil producers, which includes Opec and allies such as Russia

crude oil

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia will stick to its commitments to the Opec+ group. | Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's crude oil output edged up in October by 9,000 barrels per day (bpd) to about 9.01 million bpd, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said on Tuesday, citing data from secondary sources such as consultancies. 
This was slightly above the quota agreed by the Opec+ group of leading oil producers, which includes Opec and allies such as Russia. Under Opec+ deals and voluntary cuts, Russia's monthly quota stands at 8.98 million bpd. 
Russia has pledged to compensate for its overproduction since April with reductions in October and November this year and between March and September next year. 
 
Countries' compliance with agreed output curbs by Opec+ has been in focus, particularly that of Iraq and Kazakhstan, which have been pumping above targets and have promised additional cuts to compensate for the excess. 
Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia will stick to its commitments to the Opec+ group and had reached its promised oil output level of 9 million bpd.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

Russian oil finds way to Europe; India now biggest exporter of fuel to EU

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Global oil prices would have soared if we hadn't imported from Russia: Puri

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

Russia's oil refining capacity likely to fall by 15% in later half of Oct

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Govt-owned refiners likely to ink Russian crude term deal by FY26

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India plans to keep buying cheap Russian oil, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Topics : Russia Oil production OPEC output Opec oil cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon