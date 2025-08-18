Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid noisy protests by Oppn on SIR in Bihar

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid noisy protests by Oppn on SIR in Bihar

Initially, Speaker Om Birla tried to continue the business of the House -- Question Hour -- by allowing members to ask six questions related to several union ministries and departments amidst the din

Lok Sabha

As the opposition MPs ignored his pleas, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday following vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Initially, Speaker Om Birla tried to continue the business of the House -- Question Hour -- by allowing members to ask six questions related to several union ministries and departments amidst the din.

After about 15 minutes of proceedings, the Speaker asked the protesting members to go back to their seats and warned that if they try to damage government properties, he would be forced to take strong action against them.

 

"No one has the right to damage government properties. If you try to do so, I will be forced to take action," he said, adding there were instances in some assemblies where action had been taken against members for damaging government properties.

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Simple language, lucid, says FM as Parliament passes Income Tax Bill, 2025

Amit Shah, Home Minister

India signs trade cooperation pact with Zambia to boost cooperative exports

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha extends deadline for 'One Nation, One Election' panel report

Justice Yashwant Varma, Supreme Court, Cash discovery row

Lok Sabha forms 3-member panel to examine proposal to impeach Justice Varma

bjd spokesperson, dr. amar patnaik

BJD to move Orissa HC on 'vote discrepancies' in 2024 Assembly, LS polls

It was not immediately clear as to what the speaker was alluding to.

Birla also said that the kind of force the opposition members were using in sloganeering, it would have been good had they used similar kind of force in raising people's welfare issues.

As the opposition MPs ignored his pleas, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections there.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then demanding a discussion on SIR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Issue between EC, Congress should not be discussed in Parliament: Rijiju

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly polls: The votes that built Nitish Kumar's strongholdpremium

Pramod Sawant

Have debt, but spending on capital creation: Goa CM Pramod Sawantpremium

CEC Gyanesh Kumar (left) addresses a press conference, in New Delhi; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (far right) with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, in Sasaram, Bihar | Photo: PTI, X/@INCIndia via PTI

Give affidavit or apologise: CEC Gyanesh Kumar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

CP Radhakrishnan

NDA announces CP Radhakrishnan as candidate for Vice Presidential election

Topics : Om Birla Bihar Elections 2025 Lok Sabha Parliament Monsoon session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon