Govt launched several welfare schemes, ensured implimentation: Haryana CM

Haryana CM said during the past eight and a half years, the BJP-led government in state has not only launched several public welfare schemes, but also ensured their meticulous implementation

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Manohar Lal Khattar

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said during the past eight and a half years, the BJP-led government in the state has not only launched several public welfare schemes, but also ensured their meticulous implementation.

Interacting with residents of Jhansa village in Kurukshetra district during a 'Jan Samvad' programme, he also highlighted the opening of medical colleges in every district and said with this, the health system has been further strengthened.

"For the past eight and half years the present state government, while following the motto of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek' and upholding the spirit of 'antyodaya', has not only launched several public welfare schemes but has also ensured their meticulous implementation at the grassroots," Khattar said.

The chief minister said 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek' is not just a slogan for him, but his resolution.

"Compared to the previous government (in the state), our government's tenure will always have an upper hand in terms of both development works and providing state-of-the-art health facilities to citizens," he said at the 'Jan Samvad', according to an official statement issued here.

The BJP MLA from Pehowa, Sandeep Singh, was also present at the programme.

"Our government has ensured direct benefits to the actual beneficiaries, apart from ensuring infrastructural development and reach of public welfare schemes to beneficiaries at their doorsteps," Khattar said.

Khattar started the 'Jan Samvad' programme in Rohtak district last year and after that, the programme was organised in Sirsa, Sonipat, Karnal, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Palwal districts.

During 'Jan Samvads', people share their grievances with the chief minister and he directs officials to resolve their problems on the spot.

Chief Minister Khattar said that in 2014, there were only 750 MBBS seats in Haryana and this has now increased to 1,850.

The government is focusing on rural development and works are being done in a transparent manner through e-tendering, he said.

Khattar also laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 6.38 crore for Phase-2 of the new grain market in Jhansa.

He said the development schemes formulated in the interest of farmers are being implemented meticulously on the ground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

