Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt links green credits for tree plantation to survival, canopy cover

Govt links green credits for tree plantation to survival, canopy cover

Under the new system, credits will be awarded only after a minimum of five years of restoration work and once the land achieves at least 40 per cent canopy density

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

The environment ministry revised the methodology for calculating green credits for tree plantation. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has replaced the system of awarding green credits immediately based on the number of trees planted with granting credits after five years of restoration of degraded forest land, once 40 per cent canopy cover is achieved.

The environment ministry revised the methodology for calculating green credits for tree plantation, first notified on February 22, 2024, through a new notification issued on August 29. The credits are rewarded under the Green Credit Programme.

Green credits are rewards given for taking voluntary steps to protect the environment. Individuals, communities and companies can earn them through activities like planting trees, restoring mangroves, saving water, practising sustainable farming or managing waste in an eco-friendly way.

 

Under the new system, credits will be awarded only after a minimum of five years of restoration work and once the land achieves at least 40 per cent canopy density. One credit will be given for each new tree that has survived beyond five years.

The 2024 notification had allowed credits immediately after the plantation was completed and certified, based simply on the number of trees planted. It had said that green credits "shall be calculated at the rate of one green credit per tree grown subject to a minimum density of 1,100 trees per hectare".

Also Read

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

India planted 178K hectares in 2019-2023; gaps in fund use: Report

Xi Jinping-Modi, Xi Jinping, PM Modi

PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi ahead of key SCO summit

Xi Jinping-Modi, Xi Jinping, PM Modi

PM Modi, China's Xi hold bilateral talks in Tianjin on SCO sidelines

Sundeep Sikka

NAM India continues to be a bridge for Indo - Japanese relationship: SundeepSikka, ED and CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Putin arrives in Tianjin to attend 2025 SCO Summit

Plantation was to be carried out by the Forest Department within two years of payment made by the applicant.

In contrast, the 2025 notification specifies that "green credits shall be calculated based on the vegetation status, including the change in the canopy density and the number of surviving trees".

This makes the methodology outcome-based, linking credits to actual ecological improvement rather than just plantation activity.

Under the 2024 framework, green credits could be exchanged for compensatory afforestation and used for reporting under corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance indicators.

The 2025 notification makes them non-tradable and non-transferable, except between a holding company and its subsidiaries. It allows a one-time exchange for compensatory afforestation, CSR obligations or plantation requirements linked to project approvals. Once exchanged, the credits are extinguished and cannot be reused.

The new methodology also introduces a verification system.

Applicants must pay a verification fee and submit a claim report, which will be assessed through designated agencies before credits are issued.

This contrasts with the 2024 framework, where the Forest Department itself carried out plantation and provided certification directly to the administrator -- the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

The government has clarified that projects already initiated under the 2024 notification, where applicants deposited payments through the green credit portal, will continue to be governed by those provisions.

Future claims and calculations, however, will be governed by the revised methodology notified on August 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yamuna

Yamuna crosses danger level mark in Delhi, flows above 205.33 metres

Tejas Mark-1A, Tejas jets

HAL likely to deliver 2 Tejas Mark-1A jets next month: Defence secy

Air India

Indore-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'

Delhi Rains, Rain

Light rain likely in Delhi till Sept 5; IMD warns of flash floods up north

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

Topics : Tree Plantation Trees forests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon