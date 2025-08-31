Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yamuna crosses danger level mark in Delhi, flows above 205.33 metres

Yamuna crosses danger level mark in Delhi, flows above 205.33 metres

The water level of the Yamuna is above 205.33 metres and is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi

Yamuna

Representative Image: The water level of Delhi's Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Sunday morning.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The water level of Delhi's Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Sunday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The water level of the Yamuna is above 205.33 metres and is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi. Delhi has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" forecast in New Delhi from today till September 2. "Thunderstorm with rain' forecast has been issued for September 3, whereas "Rain or Thundershowers" forecast has been issued for September 4 and 5.

 

Earlier on Thursday, a flood relief camp was set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, as the water level of the River Yamuna had crossed the danger mark the previous day.

"These tents are set up for living...People living inside their homes near the river will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," Ashok, a resident of Mayur Vihar, said to ANI about these flood relief camps.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh, affecting road connectivity and public utilities.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the cumulative death toll since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 has risen to 320. Of these, 166 fatalities were a result of rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while road accidents caused 154 deaths. The ongoing heavy rains have been the primary reason for most of the recent utility disruptions.

As of 6:00 PM on August 30, 2025, 839 roads, 728 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 456 water supply schemes were non-functional. This marks an increase in disruptions compared to the morning report on the same day. In line with the infrastructure damage report, a total of 839 roads and three national highways remain blocked due to the rainfall.

The districts of Chamba, Mandi, and Kullu are the most impacted, with 286, 197, and 175 roads blocked, respectively. NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305 are among the national highways that are currently closed.

Alongside this, a total of 728 DTRs are disrupted across the state. The most significant power disruptions are in Chamba (363 DTRs) and Kullu (225 DTRs). Mandi district has also reported 123 DTR disruptions. There are 456 disrupted water supply schemes across Himachal Pradesh. The most severely affected districts are Chamba with 93 schemes disrupted, and Mandi with 56. Shimla and Sirmaur districts have also reported 52 and 38 disrupted schemes, respectively.

The SEOC report highlights that restoration efforts are ongoing but are challenged by persistent heavy rain and difficult terrain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Yamuna river heavy rains Floods

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

