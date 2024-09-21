DUSU polls: ABVP, NSUI, Left alliance release manifestoes ahead of election

Business Standard
ABVP's key promises include introduction of a 'One Course, One Fee' structure, large-scale job fairs, increased scholarships for marginalised students, while NSUI's promises transparent examinations

Delhi University, DU

Representative Image: DU

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Students' organisations have rolled out their manifestos ahead of the September 27 Delhi University Students' Union elections, with each offering a distinct set of promises in a bid to attract voters.
From reforms in campus facilities to affordable education and students' welfare, the contesting groups are vying for votes with a range of ambitious proposals.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) kicked off its campaign by unveiling an 11-point manifesto on Saturday that focuses on improving the admission process and campus infrastructure, and providing employment-oriented education.
Among its key promises are the introduction of a "One Course, One Fee" structure, large-scale job fairs, and increased scholarships for students from marginalised communities.
 
The ABVP -- affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -- also highlighted plans for setting up internal complaints committees in every constituent college, expanding women's hostels, and ensuring campus-wide WiFi.
"Our manifesto reflects the needs and suggestions of thousands of students," the ABVP said in a press conference.

On the other hand, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) emphasised a "student-first" approach in its manifesto, focusing on improving campus facilities and ensuring fair opportunities for all.
The NSUI's promises include transparent examinations, more student participation in decision-making, and enhancing campus infrastructure.
"Our manifesto reflects a comprehensive approach to address all issues related to student welfare," NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said during the manifesto launch.
The Left alliance of the AISA-SFI released its manifesto under the theme of "A University for All", focusing on social justice and affordable education.
The alliance promised to address the relentless fee hikes, implement rent control for off-campus hostels, and ensure functioning democratic internal complaints committees in all colleges.
The CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the CPI(ML) Liberation-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) -- contesting the elections jointly -- also criticised the dilution of core courses and pledged to fight for gender justice and women's safety on campus.
"This movement unites women from different sections of society, and I am committed to ensuring gender justice is at the forefront," the alliance's presidential candidate Saavy Gupta said.
Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union will take place on September 27 and the results announced the following day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

