close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt plans unique code to identify entities involved in financial offences

The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau under the finance ministry has created a repository of about 250,000 such offenders

BS Web Team New Delhi
fraud

Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is planning a unique code for each entity that is accused of economic offences, reported The Times of India (TOI). The identification number will be called the 'Unique Economic Offender Code' which will be unique for each company or individual. 
Additionally, this number will be linked with the offender's Aadhaar number in the case of an individual and PAN in the case of a company.

The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau under the finance ministry has created a repository of about 250,000 such offenders. The government believes that having a unique code for each of these offenders will ensure faster and more effective action against these entities. 
Moreover, this will help facilitate a smoother probe by multiple agencies. At present, one agency has to conclude its investigation and share its findings with other investigations agencies before they can begin their probe.

Quoting sources, TOI reported that this unique code will be alpha-numeric in nature and carry PAN and Aadhaar details to tag cases of economic offences. The code will provide the government with a 360-degree profile of such offenders.
The mechanism will identify economic offenders of all types. From fugitives like Vijay Mallya to prominent personalities like former Finance Minister P Chidambaram or former Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, details of all these people will be recorded in the database. All of them will be identified with a unique Economic Offender Code.

Also Read

Removing IPC offences from GST Act will be welcome move: Experts

Centre asks ministries, depts to identify new assets for monetisation

CBI conducts searches at Oxfam India's office in case of FCRA violations

Land for jobs scam: CBI pays a visit to Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi's home

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Sachin Pilot threatens agitation if action not taken on his demands

Dispute resolution with min court action vital for investment: Justice Shah

Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips 3.11% YoY in Jan-Mar to Rs 697.99 cr

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Debt MFs attracts Rs 1.06 trn in FY23, liquid funds account 60% inflow


National Economic Offence Records (NEOR) will serve as the central database for information on all the economic offenders. It is being developed at a cost of Rs 40 crore and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is responsible for coordinating and completing the project with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).
Topics : P Chidambaram Vijay Mallya FATF financial fraud financial frauds Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Finance Ministry BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No exposure to Adani group stocks because of its high debt: Mark Mobius

Mark Mobius
2 min read

Janus Henderson marks down PharmEasy's valuation by half to $2.8 bn

PharmEasy
4 min read

Maha govt will teach lesson to those who want unstable state: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis
2 min read

George Soros's firm among top bidders to acquire Vice out of bankruptcy

Vice Media
3 min read

Congress voted through secret ballot in K'taka to choose CM: Hariprasad

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal
1 min read

PM visits 'Jana Shakti' at NGMA to mark 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon