5-month-old Cheetah cub dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

During monitoring on July 29 evening, one of the five cubs of Gamini was seen unable to lift the hind portion of its body

Cheetah, Kuno

Gamini, an African Cheetah, had given birth to six cubs in March this year.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A five-month-old cub of African cheetah, Gamini, died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official said.
The cub's health condition suddenly worsened on Monday morning and emergency treatment was given. But the cub unfortunately died, as per a release issued by the APCCF (Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest) and Director Lion Project.
During monitoring on July 29 evening, one of the five cubs of Gamini was seen unable to lift the hind portion of its body.
On further observation, the cub was seen dragging the entire hind portion. She was immediately rescued and brought to the hospital. The examination found that the cub's vertebral column was fractured, as per the release.
After necessary treatment, the cub was kept under intensive supervision, it said.
The cause of death will be known after the autopsy.

Gamini, an African Cheetah, had given birth to six cubs in March this year and one of them had died on June 4.
The remaining 13 adult cheetahs and 12 cubs are healthy and normal. The adult cheetahs have been given the necessary treatment for preventing tick and other parasitic infections, as per the release. All cheetahs are being monitored regularly.

Topics : wild animal population national park Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

