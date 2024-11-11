Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt to cover medical expenses for the needy: UP CM at Gorakhpur event

Govt to cover medical expenses for the needy: UP CM at Gorakhpur event

Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the process of issuing Ayushman cards to those who don't have it and require financial assistance

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

He further directed officials to take swift action to resolve public grievances. | File Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said all expenses of individuals seeking financial aid for treatment for serious illnesses will be covered so they can get care at top hospitals.

He attended a 'Janata Darshan' programme in Gorakhpur today.

Before departing for the Jharkhand Assembly election campaign in Mirzapur, he met around 150 people at the programme organised at the Gorakhpur Temple, an official statement said.

Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the process of issuing Ayushman cards to those who don't have it and require financial assistance, it said.

Adequate funds will be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to assist every eligible individual, he said.

 

Adityanath emphasised that no one should feel anxious, as all problems would be addressed with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity, the statement added.

He further directed officials to take swift action to resolve public grievances and warned against any negligence on their part.

During the programme, a woman shared her financial difficulties in securing treatment for a family member at a private hospital.

In response, CM Adityanath advised her to obtain an estimate from the hospital after admission and assured her that the government would cover the treatment costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

