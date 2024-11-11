Business Standard
Home / India News / Justice Khanna hears 45 cases on 1st day as CJI, thanks lawyers for wishes

Justice Khanna hears 45 cases on 1st day as CJI, thanks lawyers for wishes

CJI Khanna entered the hallowed CJI's courtroom around noon after being sworn by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard 45 cases on his first day as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI), and thanked lawyers and bar leaders for wishing him well.

CJI Khanna entered the hallowed CJI's courtroom around noon after being sworn by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He received a rousing welcome by the bar leaders, lawyers including former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

"I wish you a fruitful tenure as the CJI," wished Rohatgi.

On Friday, Rohatgi had said that after more than a decade and CJI Y K Sabharwal (late), the top court will have another CJI from the Delhi High Court.

 

Other lawyers present in the courtroom also wished the CJI well.

More From This Section

SC rejects bail plea of Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, sexual assault

SC rejects bail plea of Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, sexual assault

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

NEP emphasise on Indians becoming global citizens, future-oriented: Pradhan

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Central govt approves fire services projects worth Rs 725 cr for 3 states

ONGC

LIVE: ONGC reports Q2 profit at Rs 11,984 crore, revenue from operations at Rs 33,881 core

Baba Siddique

How Mumbai Police captured key accused in Baba Siddique murder in 25 days

"Thank you," said CJI Khanna, who assembled in courtroom 1 along with Justice Sanjay Kumar minutes after noon.

When a bar leader raised an issue relating to sequencing of cases listed in a day for hearing, the CJI said it was in his mind and he will consider it.

The CJI held the court till 2.30 pm and heard 45 listed matters, mostly commercial disputes.

In one of the pleas filed by the West Bengal government against an arbitral award, the CJI said, "The citizens cannot be taken for a ride."  The CJI-led bench refused to entertain the appeal of the state government against the arbitral award that had asked it to pay a Mauritius-based company towards promised tax incentives.

CJI Khanna took the oath in English "in the name of God".

Born on May 14, 1960, CJI Khanna will serve on the post for a little over six months and demit office on May 13 upon attaining the age of 65.

He succeeded Justice D Y Chandrachud who demitted office on Sunday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former CJIs Chandrachud and J S Khehar were among those present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge congratulates Justice Sanjiv Khanna on being sworn in as new CJI

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as the 51st CJI on November 11

My shoulders broad enough to accept criticism: CJI D Y Chandrachud

My shoulders broad enough to accept criticism: CJI D Y Chandrachud

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud: A legacy of verdicts that shaped society, controversy too

Harshit Rana

Highlights: India name squad for Test series against Aus; pacer Harshit Rana gets maiden call up

Topics : CJI Lawyers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon