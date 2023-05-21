close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt to geo-tag drains along Ganga to prevent discharge of solid waste

All drains carrying discharge from villages located on the banks of the Ganga river will be geo-tagged to prevent solid waste flowing into the river, according to an official document

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Clean Ganga

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All drains carrying discharge from villages located on the banks of the Ganga river will be geo-tagged to prevent solid waste flowing into the river, according to an official document.

The information on the geo-tagged drains will then be shared with urban local bodies, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and rural Swachh Bharat Mission (G) for initiating immediate action.

In a meeting held last month, a senior NMCG official informed that due to the construction of a tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, debris was being dumped along the banks of the Ganga, which was causing an increase in the level of solid waste pollution in the river water.

He also pointed out that at many locations along the banks of the Ganga, solid waste is being dumped, which is making its way into the river water.

This is creating problems in treatment of the waste water at STPs (sewage treatment plants). In this regard, the secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, stated that funds under AMRUT 2.0 could be used to install screens and stop solid waste from making its way into the river water. He also sought cooperation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard, the document stated.

Also Read

World Bank grants $8.86 mn to improve Lebanon's solid waste management

PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise in Varanasi today

Geo-mapping unauthorised constructions on Ganga floodplains in Patna: Govt

Integrated soil waste management plant to be built by Maha civic bodies

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Jewellers getting inquiries for gold after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes

Three Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker; IED recovered, says police

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

Section 144 imposed in Guwahati to ensure peaceful public movement

Movement of trucks with essentials continue under security cover in Manipur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cleaning Ganga river Ganga solid waste

First Published: May 21 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Parliament inauguration: Cong lacks national spirit and pride, says Puri

New Parliament Building
3 min read

Meet GiGi- The teddy bear sent to space on SpaceX's chartered flight

Axiom Space mission-2
2 min read

Flexi staffing industry witnesses 14% of growth in new jobs in FY23

Photo: Freepik
2 min read

Domestic airline travel sets a new record, crosses 50 million passengers

Air traffic, airports, airlines, flights
2 min read

DGCA grants Design Organisation Approval to flying taxi startup ePlane

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

AFSPA to be completely withdrawn from Assam this year: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon